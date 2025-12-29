Tui's Christmas Day pup first of the season

Tui and her pup having a snooze. Photo: Department of Conservation

Tui the sea lion has given birth to the first pup of the Otago/New Zealand breeding season.

The Department of Conservation said in a statement today the six-year-old sea lion had the pup (pakake) on Christmas Day, beginning what is hoped to be another successful breeding season for the nationally endangered species.

The pup’s gender isn’t known yet but may be revealed as part of the tagging process, to be be carried out in coming months.

Tui is directly descended from a female named Mum, who gave birth to the first pup born on mainland New Zealand in 1993, following a 150-year of absence of breeding for the species.

Doc said the birth continued Mum’s legacy and the hope the growing population of pakeke around Otago will help the species recovery and act as insurance for the declining population in the sub-Antarctic islands.

To achieve breeding colony status, at least 35 pups need to be born every year for five years.

Biodiversity ranger Moss Thompson said from now on, rangers were expecting to encounter more mother-and-pup pairs around the coast.

“There are approximately 49 breeding-age females in our population this year and we are expecting around 35 pups. They are very vulnerable during this time so please give them plenty of space and leave them time to rest and form essential mother-pup bonds.

“In some areas, there may be changes to access tracks on certain beaches, and signs requesting no dogs, or that they are kept on leads.

"These changes will be temporary while we have mums and pups using these areas. Please follow this signage when you’re out naturing in the area and be prepared to use another access route or walk your dog in the other direction."

Over the festive season Doc staff, mana whenua, and New Zealand Sea Lion Trust volunteers would be keeping an eye on things, he said.

"During this time, pakake will be crossing the roads and using parks in coastal areas, so please drive carefully and check your surroundings before letting your dog off the leash.”

If you see a pup in an area which is not sign posted or marked, let Doc know by phoning 0800 DOC HOT.

Sea lion breeding season

• Pakake are one of the world’s rarest sea lion species and found only in New Zealand.

• They face threats from human activity (including fishing), diseases, and pup mortality. Pups weigh between 8 and 10kg at birth. Breeding occurs over the summer months, and breeding colonies usually occupy the same sites every year.

• In Otago, pups are born from late December through to mid-January. There are no harems in Otago - as the local population is so small, females use different tactics and hide away from males to birth their pups (in the sub-Antarctic islands they form harems on beaches).

• Females do not give birth on the beach around Otago, instead travelling inland to densely vegetated areas, parks, golf courses and even people’s back yards.

- Allied Media