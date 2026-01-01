Police happy with New Year's revellers in South

A band entertains a small crowd on the waterfront in Wanaka on New Year's Eve. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police say they are pleased with the behaviour of New Year's Eve revellers around the country.

Nationally there were 41 arrests made, only a handful of which were in the South.

In Queenstown, where police said they were happy with the behaviour of the large crowds gathered, just one arrest was made.

"A 19-year-old man who punched and broke a shop window. He has been charged with wilful damage and is scheduled to appear in Queenstown District Court on 5 January."

A 29-year-old man was arrested at a bar in Wanakā for "disorderly behaviour and assaulting police".

"No significant disorder or incidents at Rhythm & Alps."

In Dunedin, police said two arrests were made - one was a 40-year-old man for assault in a family relationship and the other was a 35-year-old man for breach of bail, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

"Good-natured crowd in the Octagon, no issues throughout the evening and pleased with the crowd's behaviour."

Further north, in Christchurch, there were a "few minor incidents" at the Rolling Meadows festival - including trespass, disorder and assaults.

At the Twisted Frequency festival in Takaka, police helped evacuate up to 100 people to Takaka Hall as the local river was rising rapidly and some parts of the festival area began to flood.

- RNZ/Allied Media