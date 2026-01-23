Missing Southland man not seen for two weeks

Kevin John Singh Belling. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 62-year-old man missing from the Invercargill area.

Kevin John Singh Belling was reported missing on Sunday January 18, however he was last seen and spoken to on Friday January 9 at his place of business in Motu Rimu.

Detective Sergeant John Kean said police had conducted a series of enquiries but have "unfortunately been unable to locate him, and are now seeking help from the public".

It is believed that Mr Belling could still be in the Invercargill area, Det Sgt Kean said.

"Police and Kevin's family have serious concerns for his welfare and would like to find him as soon as possible."