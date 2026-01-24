New public toilet facilities to boost accessibility

A concept design for a new Changing Places bathroom to be installed at the Dunedin Railway Station. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Dunedin is set to become the first city in the South Island with a fully accessible $750,000 Changing Places bathroom.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said construction of a new public toilet featuring a Changing Places bathroom will start next week.

The facility will replace the existing toilet block near the railway walking overbridge.

The location was chosen in collaboration with the disabled community and advocates, based on its close proximity to town and ease of access.

Changing Places bathrooms are designed for those with complex care needs, who are unable to use standard accessible bathrooms or public toilets.

Key features of a Changing Places bathroom include a height adjustable toilet and hand basin, privacy screen, built-in hand support grab handles and a change table that doubles as a shower bed.

There is also a ceiling track hoist system enabling individuals to move safely around the bathroom and provide support for caregivers.

The inside of the Changing Places bathroom will feature a bespoke art wall featuring images inspired by Dunedin’s heritage and environment.

The exterior of the bathroom was designed to be in-keeping with the surrounding heritage environment.

Because of the specialist features of the bathroom, access to a Changing Places unit will be limited to members registered with Changing Places New Zealand via a key card.

These key cards can be obtained online for those with complex care needs and severe disabilities.

As well as the Changing Places bathroom, the facility will feature two other public toilets — one standard and one ambulant.

Work was scheduled to start on Monday, but is dependent on weather.

It is expected to take about four months to complete.

There would be some landscaping and road works surrounding the construction site to make way for a drive-in mobility park to make it easier for wheelchair users to safely disembark from their vehicles.

The toilets at the railway overbridge will be decommissioned while the new facilities are built.

Public rest room facilities at the nearby Dunedin Railway Station, Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, Queens Gardens and at the central city bus hub are still available to use.

