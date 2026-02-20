Confused pedestrian clipped by truck on dark Dunedin highway

Members of the public had reported the man walking into the road on State Highway 1 near Waitati. Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin man wandering in the dark along the northern motorway was ‘‘clipped’’ by a truck after walking out into the open road.

The truck driver noticed the 46-year-old stumbling into his lane and managed to slow down to about 20kmh, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

As a result, the man was only ‘‘clipped’’ by the freight truck, he said.

When asked by police what he was doing, the man told officers ‘‘he wasn't sure how he'd got there’’, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.10am this morning.

The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Earlier in the night, members of the public had reported the same man walking into the road on State Highway 1 near Waitati.

