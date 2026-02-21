One injured in central Dunedin crash, driver to face charges

A man will appear in court following a central Dunedin crash which caused moderate injuries last night.

Emergency services responded to reports of a four-car crash in Heriot Row about 9.40pm yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared two cars had crashed, and one collided into two cars parked nearby.

A 25-year-old man is expected to appear in Dunedin District Court on Tuesday, charged with driving in a dangerous manner and blood alcohol over 400mcg, she said.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in moderate condition.