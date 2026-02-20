Friday, 20 February 2026

One seriously hurt in crash near Alexandra

    By Ruby Shaw
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A person is in a serious condition after a single-car crash near Alexandra this evening.

    Emergency services were called to the scene, on State Highway 8 near Loudon Ln, about 8.20pm.

    Two crews from Alexandra and Clyde assisted in extracting a person from their vehicle, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the person was in serious condition and was being assessed by crews at the scene.

    One ambulance and one first response vehicle attended.

    A police spokesman said the vehicle appeared to have left the road and delays were expected.