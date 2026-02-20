Ong escorted from council meeting with tape over mouth

Benedict Ong. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A controversial Dunedin councillor wearing tape over his mouth was escorted out of a meeting after having privileges revoked.

Councillors had been attending a meeting this morning when Cr Benedict Ong was handed a letter by Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker.

In it, Ms Barker said Cr Ong had been extremely disrespectful to her this week and he had refused to remove disparaging comments online about the Dunedin City Council's chief executive Sandy Graham.

He was barred from meetings such as those with MPs and informal meetings with council partners.

His role as deputy lead of the technology portfolio was also stripped from him.

"I am withdrawing informal meeting privileges and the portfolio role until such time as I am convinced of your commitment to adhere to the code of conduct," Ms Barker's letter said.

Cr Ong said he was escorted out of the meeting by Crs John Chambers, Doug Hall, Mickey Treadwell and Andrew Simms.

The mayor's instruction to that effect was "highly unnecessary, as I left the meeting room gladly on my own accord and without debate, being able to enjoy the most special weather in our most special city", he said.

Cr Hall said the 10am meeting was with MPs to discuss issues around Dunedin.

"In a surprising turn, Cr Benedict Ong entered the room with his mouth taped shut," Cr Hall said.

"Mayor Sophie Barker presented him with a letter.

"Cr Ong accepted the letter, placed it back on the table, took a photo, and was then asked to leave.

"At Mayor Barker’s request, a few of us ensured he exited the building.

"After that brief disruption, we returned to the meeting and continued with the agenda as planned."

Cr Simms said Cr Ong's behaviour was becoming a grave concern.

"It's getting worse," he said.

"Cr Ong is now a serious impediment to the council - both reputationally and operationally.

"I'm concerned for his welfare."

Ms Graham changed Cr Ong's access to the Civic Centre this week and said she needed to put temporary measures in place to ensure a safe work space for staff.

Cr Ong disputed this and he posted on social media a video of himself with duct tape over his mouth.

His conduct is also been investigated by a barrister after an email he sent this month about a staff member.

Cr Ong earlier in the term complained about the conduct of Cr Chambers, but this was dismissed as being without substance.

Cr Ong said he would not resign.

Ms Barker said Cr Ong had been wasting her time and she was fed up.

In her letter, she said she would consider his privileges once he had removed online posts mentioning the chief executive, apologised in writing to Ms Graham and apologised in writing to herself.

The week's behaviour had included "talking over me, and walking out while I was speaking to you and asking you again to remove the comments that you made".

He had also returned a letter unopened with a disrespectful comment "that you 'believe in conserving paper'", she said.

Ms Barker said she would request the council remove Cr Ong as its representative on the Otago Settlers Association and the Toitū Otago Settlers Museum Board.

Cr Chambers said Cr Ong's behaviour had escalated in recent weeks.

"Mayor Barker had no choice but to take necessary and proportionate action," he said.

"Hopefully Cr Ong will reflect on matters and conduct himself in line with our code of conduct in future."