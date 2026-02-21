Police name victim of fatal Port Chalmers crash

Flowers left at the scene of a fatal crash in Wickliffe Tce, Port Chalmers. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Police have officially named the man killed in a Port Chalmers crash late last month.

He was John Douglas Taylor, 44, from Milton.

The crash happened when a car hit a power pole about 9pm on Friday, January 30 in Wickliffe Tce, Port Chalmers.

A 24-year-old man appeared in court the following Monday charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop and ascertain injury after a crash.

The defendant was granted interim name suppression and is expected to appear again in court later this month.