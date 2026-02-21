Police name victim of fatal Port Chalmers crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have officially named the man killed in a Port Chalmers crash late last month.
He was John Douglas Taylor, 44, from Milton.
The crash happened when a car hit a power pole about 9pm on Friday, January 30 in Wickliffe Tce, Port Chalmers.
A 24-year-old man appeared in court the following Monday charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop and ascertain injury after a crash.
The defendant was granted interim name suppression and is expected to appear again in court later this month.