Shelduck season set, shooting starts

Paradise ducks take off from a field near Middlemarch this week. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Parries are back on the menu from today.

Otago’s nine-day ‘‘special’’ season for paradise shelduck runs March 7-15, giving hunters an early opportunity to get out in the paddock with strong bird numbers reported across the region.

Otago Fish & Game communications officer Bruce Quirey said this year’s season followed an exceptionally strong moult count, with paradise shelduck numbers reaching a 35-year high.

‘‘This is shaping up as a great opportunity for hunters,’’ Mr Quirey said.

‘‘With plenty of birds about, the special season is ideal for harvesting wild kai and for junior or new hunters to build confidence ahead of the main game bird season.’’

He said juvenile paradise shelduck taken at this time of year were particularly good eating.

‘‘It’s also a perfect opportunity to gain experience before the opening of the main 2026 game bird season on May 2,’’ he said.

Mr Quirey said hunting during the special season also helped disperse large flocks of post-moult birds grazing on rural crops.

Farmers still experiencing problems with game waterfowl are encouraged to contact their local Fish & Game office.

Hunters did not need elaborate decoy spreads to be successful, particularly when targeting young birds.

‘‘Simple decoys can work extremely well.

‘‘Fish & Game rangers in another region checked a hunter who had taken his limit over a spread made from pieces of large black plastic drainpipe.’’

‘‘Home-made painted silhouettes, lightweight printed corflute silhouettes, or basic shell decoys can all do the job.

‘‘The key is keeping things simple, staying concealed and setting up where birds are already feeding.’’

Hunters are reminded they must hold a valid 2025 game bird licence (whole season or daily), check the regulations including bag limits and obtain landowner permission before hunting private land.

Special season hunting is restricted to areas at least 200m from open water and the season applies to only the Otago Fish & Game region.