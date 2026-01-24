Car winds up in Southland creek

The car came to rest in Fosters Creek. Photo: Bill Gordon/supplied

A person has minor injuries after their car crashed on State Highway 6 and wound up in a Southland creek.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on the Kingston-Garston Highway, near Nevis Rd, and was reported at 9.25am on Friday.

A witness said the damaged car ended up in Fosters Creek, about 5km north of Garston.

The highway remained open and no other vehicles were involved.

Police said St John ambulance treated the driver for minor injuries.

Fire crews from Garston, Athol and Kingston stations attended.

- Allied Media