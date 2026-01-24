Homicide inquiry after woman dies at Clutha property

Cordons are in place and a police tent has been erected at the property this morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A homicide inquiry is under way after the death of a woman at a Clutha property.

Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale said emergency services were called to Adams Flat Rd, in Crichton, about 6.10pm yesterday.

He confirmed this morning that a woman had died in Crichton and a man remained in a critical condition in hospital following the incident.

The property is cordoned off this morning and a guard in place while police conduct a scene examination.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were continuing.

"There is not believed to be any risk to public safety following this incident," Det Sgt Smale said in a statement late this morning.

"The Crichton community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while these inquiries are carried out."

Emergency services at the scene last night. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A witness said cordons were in place this morning, including leading to a large shed next to a house.

A police tent has been set up near buildings at the property.

A St John spokesman earlier confirmed that one person had been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

- Allied Media