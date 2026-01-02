Boozed youths 'in denial that New Year's is over'

File photo

More than 1000 revellers gathered in the Coromandel Peninsula on Thursday night, some hurling bottles at police and recklessly setting off fireworks as officers tried to break up drunken crowds.

Police said a large crowd of youths congregated at Williamson Park in Whangamatā and had to be forcibly moved on.

Officers were doing foot patrols in the area around 10.30pm when the bottles were allegedly thrown, hitting one member of the police.

In nearby Pauanui, around 300 gathered near the Surf Club Reserve and as police were arresting someone for setting off fireworks within a crowd, others tried to obstruct them.

Inspector Mike Henwood said the anti-social behaviour was disappointing, given crowds had behaved well on New Year's Eve.

"Not only does this behaviour put my team at risk - it also puts other attending youth at risk," Henwood said.

"New Year's Eve heading into New Year's morning, was particularly uneventful with most people celebrating the New Year in a safe and orderly manner.

"It is disappointing that after a good night, it is then ruined by intoxicated youth in denial that New Year's is over.

"It's great that people want to come and enjoy our Coromandel beaches over the summer period, and we encourage everyone to celebrate the New Year - but it needs to be done in a safe and respectful manner."

Seven youths were arrested in Whangamatā and another in Pauanui.