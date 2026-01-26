Wanted man possibly in Dunedin

Police are seeking Roy Perkins. Photo: NZ Police

A man wanted by police is believed to be in the Southern District.

Police today said they were appealing for information on the whereabouts of Roy Perkins, 33, who has a warrant to arrest.

They said he could be in the Southland and Dunedin areas.

"If you see Perkins, please do not approach him and instead contact Police on 111 immediately with as much information as you can safely gather."

Information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105, using the reference number 260120/2935.

- Allied Media