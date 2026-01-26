Plan for railway to put town on map

Enjoying a ride on the Waimea Plains Railway Trust’s Rogers K92 steam locomotive in Mandeville yesterday are (from left) James Hadfield, Chloe Horner, Ada Hadfield, 10 months, Paul Horner, Lesley Horner and Espen Hadfield, 3. Photos: Gerrit Doppenberg

The Waimea Plains Railway Trust is chugging away to put Mandeville on the map as a tourist spot with restored history.

Yesterday, the Rogers K92 steam locomotive was running hot — its furnace got to over 1000°C — rolling along the rail lines at the Croydon Aviation Centre.

With rides every Sunday, the railway trust has been showing off the restored steam engine, first brought to New Zealand in the 1800s, which was decommissioned in the 1920s.

The goal is to build a railway around the Croydon Aviation Centre to show off the centre to the more than 15,000 visitors who come during the busy season.

As tour buses and locomotive enthusiasts alike headed to the centre, it was a way to put Mandeville on the map, railway trust trustee Maeva Smith said.

"We’ve developed the whole thing because we want Mandeville to become a destination. It gives a little for everyone, a reason to come and spend time.

"It’s all done with volunteers. Fundraising is difficult but we’ve had good support," she said.

It was all about showing people a good time and it was doing very well in that regard, Mrs Smith said.

"I think they’re kind of amazed to find something like this in what they think is the middle of nowhere," she said.