Keeping cows well-stoked

Woodstock’s Finality, a Jersey cow which returned 75 pounds of butterfat in the month of November 1925. — Otago Witness, 2.2.1926

The cow is simply an organic engine for manufacturing milk, and like the steam engine, she must be supplied in the first with fuel or fodder to create energy sufficient to move her own body from place to place.

This fuel or fodder is called maintenance ration; but if we would have her become a profitable producer of milk she must be supplied with a great deal more fodder or fuel than is included in the maintenance ration, otherwise she would remain just as unprofitable as the engine that has only sufficient fuel fed to it to move its own machinery.

Such an engine would be a dead loss to its owner. If a herd is composed of cows all possessing hereditary milking qualities, it may be fed very liberally above the maintenance ration without fear that the individual members will waste part of the food by putting on superfluous flesh. A cow should be fed all she will respond to in milk production, and only when she begins to put on superfluous flesh, and yield a much reduced quantity of milk, should the surplus food be decreased, particularly anything in the form of meals or oil-cakes.

Found wallet proves rewarding experience

A certain member of the literary staff of a newspaper in the city will be somewhat more careful of his pocket-book in future. He had just been paid, and had a well-filled wallet and it was with feelings bordering on panic that he discovered a little later on that his pocket-book was “non est.” Urgent appeals to his colleagues did not bring about the return of the wallet, so he advertised his loss, of course offering a reward.

The missing property was returned speedily, with the content minus the reward. A happy reporter hugged his wallet, and eagerly accepted an invitation to an oyster supper in the office. The oysters, etc, were all but consumed, when one of the party braver than his fellows, thanked the reporter for an excellent repast. At this juncture it was explained that the lost property had been found in the office and the reward had been claimed by a hungry staff. Further words are futile.

New shaft a bespoke job

A unique engineering repair job has been undertaken by the Stevenson and Cook Engineering Co at Port Chalmers. This firm is replacing one of the main axles of the drag-line excavator at present operated by the Public Works Department near Henley. The damaged shaft is of cast steel, and is about 15 inches square. It is being replaced by a shaft forged from a solid steel ingot. As the original shaft was a steel casting of variable section along its length and cored out for the reception of component members, expert machining is called for to incorporate these features in the forging. As it is a break-down job the time is limited in which to do the work, which, however, it is confidently anticipated will be satisfactorily completed.

Cure for unsightly elbows

Have you ever noticed how ugly the majority of arms are just above the elbow? They are often too plump just at that particular spot, though quite well shaped in other parts, and the skin just above the elbow will appear rough and red. When this is the case a little cream should be well rubbed into the skin at night to remove the redness and in the morning a slice of freshly cut lemon from which the pips have been removed should be rubbed over the skin after washing and drying the arms.

— ODT, 16.3.1926