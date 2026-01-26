Firefighters battle scrub blaze near Whanganui

The fire near the Whanganui suburb of Castlecliff could be seen across several suburbs late on Sunday night. Photo: Supplied/ Facebook via RNZ

Firefighters have been battling a scrub fire near the Whanganui River mouth, that was visible across much of the city.

It comes after a day in which firefighters battled a bushfire that sent up clouds of smoke on Auckland's Mt Wellington maunga, and as buildings burned in a busy Onehunga street.

Emergency services were called to the South Mole at Whanganui's port at 8pm Sunday evening.

Crews worked on the fire overnight and more were returning this morning.

The fire is approximately six hectares.

There were no reports of property damage.