Tragic end to friends' yearly campground holiday

A floral tribute left for Susan Knowles at the Mt Maunganui landslide cordon. Photo: RNZ

A friend of a woman killed in the Mt Maunganui landslide said she was on her summer camping trip with her long-time buddy.

The slip came down at the Beachside Holiday Park about 9.30am on Thursday, smashing into campervans, tents, vehicles and an ablution block near the Mount Hot Pools.

Yesterday, human remains were found at the site in the Bay of Plenty and six people believed to have been caught in the landslide were named by police.

Susan Knowles was one of the victims, along with her friend Jacqualine Suzanne Wheeler. Both were aged 71.

The women went camping there together every summer, said Alison Holtom, a friend of Knowles for almost a decade, who came to lay flowers in her honour last night.

Susan Knowles, from Ngongotahā, was a property manager for a real estate company. Photo: supplied

"They stay here at the Mount, her and Jackie, for about a month every year," Holtom said. "They rent a caravan every year as long as I've known her."

One year Holtom joined them for a night. She said she had many good times shared with Knowles, who she knew through horse riding.

"Sue was just an absolute delight... beautiful smile. Just the loveliest lady, honestly just the loveliest... she always greeted everyone, 'How are you, blossom?' That's what she always said."

Holtom said there were about six friends all from horse riding who were all shocked.

"Just unbelievable, I just couldn't believe that you know that they're involved with it and that yeah this could happen and has happened".

Wheeler - from Rotorua - was the founder of Colour Concepts, an interior design store in the area. According to the Colour Concepts website, Wheeler and her husband Terry started the business in 2002 and their daughter was now a key member of their team.

Knowles, from Ngongotahā, was a property manager for EVES Real Estate. According to the EVES website, she had a background of management and property ownership since her early 20s. It said she enjoyed horse riding and mountain biking, along with spending time with her close-knit family.

The other unaccounted for victims were Lisa Maclennan, 50, from Morrinsville, Måns Bernhardsson, 20, from Sweden, Sharon Maccanico, 15, from Auckland and Max Furse-Kee, 15, from Auckland.