Appearance a factor in funding for victims: reports

Chief victims adviser Ruth Money. Photo: RNZ

An evaluation of the Victim Assistance Scheme suggests people are getting uneven access to funding based on their appearance.

The scheme provides financial support to help victims of serious crime in New Zealand. VAS can contribute to costs related to the crime, the justice process and recovery. It is administered by Victim Support.

The report points to perceptions among some police personnel that victims of minor offences may not be referred for the scheme and that how a person presents may influence decisions.

One police representative was quoted as saying victims get uneven access depending on how they look, their history and whether they have criminal records.

"If they are well presented and come across as a stereotypical victim, officers are more likely to refer to support, including VAS," the report said.

New Zealand's chief victims adviser Ruth Money said that was terrible behaviour.

"It is racist, gender-biased, victim-blaming behaviour that the police are working hard to correct and certainly everyone in the justice system should be working hard to correct.

"Every victim of crime deserves to receive victim-led responses, all of them. It doesn't matter what they look like and how they are presenting."

Money called for more training for frontline staff and said officers needed to be more aware of their biases.

"They need to be trained in being aware of their bias and certainly some additional work around how to refer and why everyone should be referred to the appropriate support service seems to be required given this finding."

The report recommended introducing an automated referral system.

Police said they were strengthening the Victim Assistance Scheme referral process. In a statement, director of frontline enablement Ben Butterfield said police were focusing on faster and more consistent referrals for victims.

"This includes enhancing the accuracy and consistency of referrals, improving information sharing, and ensuring our frontline staff have the tools and guidance they need to connect victims with Victim Support at the earliest opportunity.

"Together with our partners, we remain committed to continuous improvement to strengthening access to support that help mitigate the impacts of crime."

The Ministry of Justice said the evaluation showed the scheme was broadly equitable.

Group manager provider and community services Hayley MacKenzie said recent changes had allowed the scheme to reach more people and increase support, and it was now considering further improvements, including clearer criteria and stronger referral pathways.

Victim Support said it was working with police and the Ministry of Justice to fix gaps in how victims received help.

Chief executive James McCulloch said the evaluation provided clear direction on where improvements were needed in the system.

"We welcome this feedback and, alongside our partners, are actively taking steps to address the identified gaps.

"Together with our partners, we remain committed to continuous improvement to our services and strengthening access to supports that help mitigate the impacts of crime."