UK passport changes causing headaches

British citizens living in New Zealand will have to get UK passports for their children before they can fly there - as they are automatically citizens, authorities say.

The British High Commission has provided more information to dual-national travellers, who have said they were blindsided by new rules around travelling back to the United Kingdom. Similar rules will also come into force for Irish New Zealanders.

In a month's time, anyone classed as a British citizen will need a UK passport to fly there - but citizenship status rules are complex.

Likely to add to travellers' worries, the Wellington-based High Commission has also said it cannot provide timeframes for how long passport processing takes.

For families due to travel soon, many are learning for the first time that automatic citizenship for their children - considered a positive in the recent past because of access to visa-free travel in the European Union, and long trips to Britain - now means getting passports urgently or risk not being able to fly.

"For those who are already British citizens automatically, for example through birth or descent, but who have never applied for a passport, the requirement is the same," said the High Commission.

"If they are British citizens, they cannot use an ETA and will need a British passport (or Certificate of Entitlement) to travel to the UK from 25 February 2026."

It has advised anyone unsure about their citizenship to check online.

"For those who are already British citizens automatically, for example through birth or descent, but who have never applied for a passport, the requirement is the same," a spokesperson said in a written statement.

"They are not eligible for an ETA as they are not classed as visitors and already have an automatic right of entry to the UK. That right must be evidenced by travelling on a British or Irish passport, or on another passport with a Certificate of Entitlement. This applies regardless of the length or purpose of travel.

"There is no alternative mechanism within the ETA system for British or Irish citizens, including dual nationals, because the ETA is designed specifically for people who require permission to enter the UK, rather than those who already have a right of entry."

Passport delivery times

Anyone who has had a British passport or is entitled to have one and plans to travel to the UK should apply as early as possible, the spokesperson said.

"Processing times for UK passports from New Zealand can vary depending on application type and demand, and there is no guaranteed expedited timeframe for overseas applications."

British dual citizens told RNZ they have applied and found the expense unpalatable, but the service times efficient.

One woman sent away for two passports on January 15

"Just a little bit of info that might ease some very stressed travellers around the new UK passport requirements," she said.

She and her husband both had UK passports - and his had expired.

The woman was told on Tuesday that her forms had arrived in the UK, and on Friday that they were issued and being sent back - that part could take three weeks, she added.

"If it does take that long, it means we will have received passports in four weeks from application. So this gives people time if their travel is in six weeks."

Others reported delays - not in passport issuing, but mailing.

"Not helped by NZ Post!" one man reported. "Passport docs couriered from Parnell at 10.54am 15 Jan at cost of $62. Left Auckland 8.34am 20 Jan!! Still no sign of arrival in the UK."

Sending NZ passports, emergency passports

Some were desperate at the unforeseen obstacle of needing a new passport so quickly, when they had planned to fly to the UK with their New Zealand passport.

"We haven't been able to take our family home in 10 years, and will not be able to get a passport for kids before then, and cannot afford to rebook for a very long time," said one woman, who has flights booked in six weeks' time.

"I cannot get hold of anyone from the embassy and at a loss as what to do."

Internal Affairs stresses that information suggesting the UK Passport Office can cancel a New Zealand passport - sent to it as part of verification for a new British passport - is incorrect.

"The UK Passport Office has no power to cancel a NZ passport. Only the New Zealand Minister of Internal Affairs has authority to recall New Zealand passports."

UK government websites detail how its embassies can issue emergency passports, and under what circumstances. That, too, has some potential caveats.

"If you have not had a passport issued on or after 1 January 2006, you'll usually need to apply for a UK passport instead of an emergency travel document," it says. Not every country will accept a traveller who is using an emergency passport."

There are exceptional circumstances cited, for when an emergency passport could nonetheless be issued.

You can apply online and find out more.

"An emergency travel document lets you travel from abroad if you need to travel urgently and cannot use your UK passport," it says. "It is usually only valid for one single or return journey. You can travel through a maximum of five countries."

You can apply for an emergency travel document if all the following apply:

• You are a British national;

• You are outside the UK;

• You need to travel within six weeks;

• Your UK passport has been lost, stolen, damaged, is full, has recently expired or is with HM Passport Office or a foreign embassy;

• You cannot renew or replace your UK passport from abroad before you travel;

• You have had a valid UK passport that was issued on or after 1 January 2006.

The exceptional circumstances listed include a close relative's funeral or urgent medical treatment.