Another serious e-scooter crash in Christchurch

The latest crash happened in the suburb of Linwood. Photo: Getty Images

There has been another serious crash involving an e-scooter in Christchurch.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision involving the scooter and a car in Pages Rd, in the suburb of Linwood, about 1.10pm today.

In a statement, police said the scooter rider has suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Pages Rd was expected to be blocked between Nicholas Dr and Kearneys Rd for some time while emergency services work at the scene, police said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.

On Friday, an e-scooter rider died after being struck by a train in the suburb of Addington.

Police were called to Lincoln Rd at 3.30am and officers said the person died at the scene.

- Allied Media