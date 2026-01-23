Roof ripped off campervan at country's most-hit underpass

A campervan had its roof removed after attempting to pass under the height-restricted underpass in Tinwald. Photo: Supplied

The country's most-struck rail bridge has claimed yet another victim, this time slicing the roof off a campervan driving beneath the low-clearance viaduct in Canterbury.

It comes just a month after the Tinwald Viaduct re-opened following repairs from a previous accident.

Police were called to the incident around 3.15pm on Wednesday, where the campervan had hit the viaduct as it drove through, with a spokesperson confirming the vehicle lost part of its roof.

Soon after a vehicle towing a caravan failed to get through the viaduct, impacting traffic as it had to reverse back out onto Melcombe Street.

The vehicles were the latest in a long line of incidents at the viaduct, which has a clearance height of 2.39m.

KiwiRail has identified it as the most hit rail bridge in the country.

It had only reopened on 18 December after being closed for repairs following a major incident.

It was hit by an excavator being towed on a trailer in early July and subsequently closed on 29 July to wait for the cracked wooden overhead impact beam to be replaced.

The structure was reinforced with new concrete to hold up the upgraded steel impact beam.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said that since the bridge repairs were completed, "we have received one formal report of a bridge strike but we are aware anecdotally of other incidents".

"We continue to liaise with Ashburton District Council, the road controlling authority for this section of road, about the bridge.

"As well as being a safety issue, bridge strikes cause cost and inconvenience to KiwiRail and to other road users.

"We urge drivers to observe all signs when approaching a bridge, and to be aware of the height of their vehicle and any load they are carrying."

The Tinwald Viaduct was repaired and upgraded with a steel overhead impact beam, which has been hit several times since it reopened in December. Photo: Supplied

Council infrastructure group manager Neil McCann said the council is open to discussions with KiwiRail about the viaduct, and has notified Google and suggested they modify their route recommendations.

"We're going to replace the give way on the Melcombe Street side of the viaduct with a stop sign, we are going to install additional signage aimed at campervans and caravans on the Melcombe Street side of the viaduct, and we're going to paint warnings on the road on the Melcombe Street side of the viaduct.

"The road markings will be done early next week and the new stop sign installed at the same time.

"We'll have to order in a custom-made sign for the campervans, so that will be installed at a later date."

The campervan incident generated multiple social media posts and the commentary reignited the debate on what additional prevention measures could be introduced.

The suggestion for more signage was met with doubt as comments suggested the existing signs don't seem to work.

Installing a gantry remains the popular suggestion, but the question remains who pays for it as the rail bridge is a KiwiRail asset and the road under it is council jurisdiction

Another solution is full closure, which many agree is the simplest and cheapest solution.