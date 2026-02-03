Major changes to driver licensing scrap full test

Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

A shake-up for the driver licensing system is on its way, with changes the government says will make it a lot cheaper for those looking to get their licence.

The changes include no longer needing to sit a second practical test to get a full licence, an increased learner period for those under 25, fewer eyesight screenings and an expanded zero-alcohol rule.

Making the announcement in Auckland on Tuesday, Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the current system was "expensive, outdated and no longer works as well as it should".

The changes will mean it's "significantly cheaper" to get a full driver licence, Bishop said. He also said New Zealand was an outlier in requiring a second practical driving test when moving from a restricted licence to a full licence.

"Removing the second practical test reduces costs and makes it easier to progress to a full licence, provided drivers demonstrate safe driving behaviour while on their restricted licence.

"We're making practical, common-sense improvements to the driver licensing system to ensure it is accessible, efficient, and affordable, while keeping road safety front and centre."

Bishop said the shake-up was the first major change to the system since 2011, when the learner licence age was increased from 15 to 16. The changes were informed by public consultation last year.

He said the proposal was refined to "ensure the system strikes the right balance between access and safety."

Those tweaks included extending the learner period, extending the restricted period by six months for drivers who get demerit points rather than resetting it entirely, and keeping the existing demerit threshold for licence suspension for restricted drivers.

Key changes

No more full licence test: Drivers will no longer need to sit a second practical test to move from the restricted to full licence, saving time and money. This applies to Class 1 (car) licences only.

Drivers will no longer need to sit a second practical test to move from the restricted to full licence, saving time and money. This applies to Class 1 (car) licences only. Longer time spent on learners for under 25s: There will be a 12-month learner period for under 25s, an increase of six months.

There will be a 12-month learner period for under 25s, an increase of six months. Option to reduce learner period: There will be an option for under 25s to reduce their 12-month learner period back to six months by recording practice hours or completing an approved practical course.

There will be an option for under 25s to reduce their 12-month learner period back to six months by recording practice hours or completing an approved practical course. New restricted periods: The restricted period will be 12 months for under 25s and six months for over 25s, with no option to reduce it with a defensive driving course.

The restricted period will be 12 months for under 25s and six months for over 25s, with no option to reduce it with a defensive driving course. Cheaper to get a full licence: The total cost of getting a Class 1 (car) licence will reduce by $80 under the new system.

The total cost of getting a Class 1 (car) licence will reduce by $80 under the new system. Encouraging safe driving: Drivers on their restricted licence will face a further six months on their restricted if they get demerits.

Drivers on their restricted licence will face a further six months on their restricted if they get demerits. Fewer eyesight screenings: Eyesight screenings will only be required at the first licence application and at each renewal. This applies to Class 1 and Class 6 (motorcycle) licences.

Eyesight screenings will only be required at the first licence application and at each renewal. This applies to Class 1 and Class 6 (motorcycle) licences. Zero-alcohol rule expanded: All learner and restricted drivers, regardless of age, will be subject to a zero-alcohol limit.

All learner and restricted drivers, regardless of age, will be subject to a zero-alcohol limit. Stronger oversight of training providers: NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) will gain new powers to monitor and suspend driver training course providers.

There are no changes to licence processes and requirements for overseas drivers or seniors drivers.

NZTA will review the existing learner and restricted tests.

People must continue to adhere to the current system until the new system takes effect from 25 January 2027. The expanded zero-alcohol limit will be implemented separately.

A review will be undertaken by the Ministry of Transport after three years to assess the impact of the changes on road safety, employment and economic outcomes.