All Blacks' 2027 World Cup draw announced

The All Blacks will start their 2027 World Cup campaign against Chile before taking on hosts Australia. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks will open their 2027 Rugby World Cup campaign with a Pool A match against Chile in Perth on Saturday, October 2.

New Zealand then take on hosts Australia in Sydney the following Saturday, with their final pool game against Hong Kong China in Melbourne on Friday, October 15.

The All Blacks have never played Chile or Hong Kong China in a test.

In releasing the schedule, tournament organisers resisted the temptation to open the tournament with a clash between Bledisloe Cup rivals New Zealand and Australia, with the Wallabies kicking off the tournament against Hong Kong China in Perth on Friday, October 1.

The defending champion Springboks begin their World Cup against Italy in Adelaide on Sunday 3 October, before games against Georgia in Brisbane and Romania in Perth.

The Springboks, in Pool B, will be looking for an unprecedented third World Cup win in a row.

The draw also sets up a probable quarter-final between the All Blacks and Springboks.

Other major team match ups have Ireland and Scotland in Pool D, while England and Wales are both in Pool F.

The tournament will be the first in an expanded format, featuring six pools of four teams. The top two teams from each pool plus the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout phase.

Australia will host the World Cup for the second time, after the 2003 edition in which the Wallabies went in as defending champions only to lose to England in the final.

To date, it is the only time a northern hemisphere side has won the World Cup.

The World Cup will take place in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Townsville and Newcastle. Sydney's Stadium Australia will host the final.

All Blacks pool matches at 2027 Rugby World Cup:

All Blacks vs Chile - Perth - October 2 - 6:15pm NZT

All Blacks vs Australia - Sydney - October 9 - 7:10pm NZT

All Blacks vs Hong Kong China - October 15 - 7:15 NZT

Other schedule highlights: