All Blacks Sevens coach out of tour due to visa issues

Tomasi Cama. File photo: Getty Images

The All Black Sevens side will head to the New York and Vancouver legs of the World Sevens Series without head coach Tomasi Cama.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed on Tuesday that Cama will not fly out with the team who depart today due to visa issues.

"The team were advised his visa application could not be processed in time to travel with the team, who fly out of New Zealand today."

Cama was appointed head coach of the All Black Sevens in August 2023 after a storied career on the field.

He played 128 tournaments for New Zealand, winning the World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Award in 2012.

NZR said assistant coach Willie Rickards will take on the head coach duties for the two tournaments with Scott Curry as his assistant.

The Vancouver tournament runs from 7-8 March followed by New York from 14-15 March.