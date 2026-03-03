Angry owner 'hurls dog through glass door' in Mornington

An angry Dunedin dog owner allegedly grabbed his dog by the throat and threw it through a glass door because he was ‘‘frustrated’’.

Police were called to a Mornington address by neighbours at 8.20pm last night after they reported concerns for the dog's welfare.

The dog's owner, a 30-year-old man, told police he had ‘‘gotten frustrated at his dog’’ while trying to feed it.

He then grabbed his dog by the throat and threw it through a glass panel door, smashing the glass, he said.

The dog was found, unharmed, in the area a short time later, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

Sgt Lee said the investigation into the incident was ongoing, and the dog was soon found, unharmed, in the area.

It was taken to a local vet for a check-up, he said.

