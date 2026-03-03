Copper comes a cropper in fender bender

An unmarked Dunedin police car did not have to go very far to get to the scene of a crash in Dunedin this afternoon.

The police vehicle was involved in a fender bender with another car at the intersection of Queens Gardens and Crawford St.

Emergency services responded to the scene at about 12pm.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Craig Baxter

The crash blocked Crawford St for some time and no injuries were reported, a police spokeswoman said.

Stuff reported the police car was "flying" through the traffic light-controlled intersection when the crash happened.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz