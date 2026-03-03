Crusaders prop banned for three weeks

Tamaiti Williams will miss games against the Blues, Highlanders and Moana Pasifika. Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders and All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams will serve a three-week suspension after being found guilty of dangerous play during the Super Rugby Pacific win over the Chiefs.

The competition's foul play review committee found the ruling after Williams was cited for his entry to a ruck early in the match at Hamilton on Saturday, with his shoulder deemed to have connected with the head of All Blacks team-mate Tupou Vaa'i.

The committee said the act of foul play merited a "mid-range entry point" punishment of six weeks but that was halved after the 25-year-old's remorse and his disciplinary record were taken into account.

"Williams was also given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme as a substitute for the final match of the sanction," the committee said in a statement.

The 27-test veteran will miss this weekend's match against the Blues at Eden Park, followed by games against the Highlanders in Christchurch and Moana Pasifika on the North Shore.