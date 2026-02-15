Super Rugby Pacific: Rusty starts and Miracle moments

By Jamie Wall of RNZ

One moment summed up the Blues' night against the Chiefs, and it happened before the game had even kicked off.

An honour guard of the original 1996 Super 12 winning side stood ready to clap the Blues onto Eden Park, but no one told the players and they ran out the other side, leaving the crowd groaning in embarrassment last night.

The well-intentioned yet poorly executed theme then continued for most of the next 80 minutes, with the Blues showing glimpses of what they're capable of.

Unfortunately for them and the crowd, it was usually followed by a knock-on or a penalty. It took over half-an-hour for them to score at all, which then wasn't followed up by any meaningful period of dominance.

Even at halftime the clunkiness was evident, three Kiss Cam targets awkwardly weren't even looking at the screen and missed their cue - on Valentine's Day no less.

Blues player Pita Ahki is tackled by Quinn Tupaea of the Chiefs. Photo: Getty Images

It's not as if the Chiefs were any better in their eventual 19-15 win, mind you. It seemed like both sides were still in preseason mode and it wasn't until the game entered the final 10 minutes that they were able to click into gear, with three All Blacks combining for the winning try.

That effort from Cortez Ratima was enough for new Chiefs coach Jono Gibbes to breathe a sigh of relief.

"We absorbed a hell of a lot of pressure in that second half," he admitted post-match.

"What it took was us just staying in that moment and falling back to our prep. We worked it up the middle of the field and had one opportunity, which we converted."

Meanwhile, Blues captain Dalton Papali'i lamented his side's inability to seize key moments.

"We took our foot off the throat, they got two penalties down in our half. It's small moments that win or lose these games and we gave them three moments to execute, and they did. It cost us the game."

All I need is a Miracle, Highlanders shock the Crusaders

Miracle Faiilagi is two things - a headline writer's dream and a very, very good rugby player.

His three tries helped Moana Pasifika won the Battle of the Pacific 40-26 over the Drua yesterday - a surprisingly comfortable scoreline at the otherwise formidable Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Not many were giving Moana much hope after Ardie Savea's exit for this season, but if they can dig deep and rally around Faiilagi, there's a way forward for the expansion team whose even existence is constantly precarious.

While the Highlanders' 25-23 win over the Crusaders on Friday night was impressive and celebrated everywhere outside of red and black country, you don't need to look too far into the past to know that this isn't the best indicator of how their season will go.

This is the second season in a row that they've beaten the defending champions in their first home game, last year they ended up losing nine of their next 10 games and coming last.

The same can be said for the Crusaders, who were very flat and still had a chance to win it on the last play. Their redemption season in 2025 still had hiccups, like a big loss to Moana at home, but ultimately that was a long way from the business end of the competition that the Crusaders generally revel in. Put simply: they will be a lot better than this going forward.

Meanwhile, Max Jorgensen may well have scored the try of the season already on Friday night with his ankle-breaking effort in the Waratahs' surprisingly comprehensive win over the Reds.

Like the Highlanders, the Tahs have form when it comes to early season mirages, but the hope for a strong side in Sydney is something that goes beyond their long suffering fans.

The Tahs' 2014 final win was the highest attended Super Rugby game in history. It's fair to say that the appetite among competition bosses to have the narrative revolve around the biggest potential market is large, but it'll take more than this one result to make that happen.