Tipping competition back as rugby returns

Welcome back to our Super Rugby Pacific tipping competition for another year. We’ve got tipsters competing in Invercargill, Dunedin, Wānaka and Gore to become the best tipster in the land, so good luck to all. Speaking of luck, the NZRU could do with some. No CEO, no coach and no high performance director (whatever that is). What an absolute mess. In the inimitable words of Peter Cook "is this any way to run a ballroom". The rumours coming out of All Blacks dressing room are astounding. Splits in the team, players bigger than the game, no accountability — it’s staggering. Anyway enough of that we are here to talk about the Super season. So who makes the six? I’m going to be very conservative here. The Chiefs, Crusaders, Canes, Reds and Brumbies in no particular order should make the six. The contenders for the one remaining spot should be the Blues, Highlanders and one of the Waratahs and Force. Not very adventurous, I know.

In downtown Gore seven of our tipsters from last year are back in one piece: Adam from Newton Homes, Steven from Capri, Chris from Country & Co, Michael from East Gore Takeways, Stephen from Marr Electrical, Dan from Regional Ford and Darryl from Super Liquor. Joining them is Debbie Smith from Andrews and Co Realty. Stephen is our playing through champion but Debbie comes with a massive reputation and "old mate" Michael is due. So I’m expecting a close run race similar to a mayoral election down there. Good luck to all.

Week 1

So what happens in Week 1, with yet another set of new rules which, by the way, nobody else plays with? God help the new All Blacks coach.

• The Landers take on the Crusaders at the Greenhouse with big Fabian Holland (he’s not too bad, though) and Pledger gone, so the Crusaders will be sharpening the hooves. I’m going with the upset — Highlanders (12-) just.

• Waratahs are at home to the Reds and, with hometown advantage, go in as favourites. But in the Reds (12-) we trust.

• The Drua (13+) are in Lautoka and are unbeatable there, especially in the afternoon, so Moana Pasifika will be in for a long day.

• The Blues host the Chiefs (13+) and this only goes one way. It will be a bruising encounter, but the Chiefs will have too many weapons.

•In the last game of the round, a rejuvenated Force (if rumours are to be believed) will give the Brumbies (12-) all they need. But the Brumbies should eke out a win. Good luck punters, you’ll need it.

