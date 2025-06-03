Hard-working Highlander makes team of year

Ardie Savea celebrates Moana Pasifika's historic win against the Blues last month. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea headlines a tournament team named following the conclusion of the round-robin phase of Super Rugby.

Super Rugby organisers have announced an honorary team with the first-ever Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year to officially be recognised next year.

The team is formed from the top-ranked players in each position based on Player of the Year votes from across the season.

The votes come from players on other teams.

Savea received the most votes of any player and was recently named Player of Super Rugby Pacific.

Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai scores a try against the Chiefs in Dunedin last Friday. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Hard-working Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai is one of two centres named.

He was one of the most voted for players - bettered only by Savea and Chiefs first-five eighth Damian McKenzie (36 votes).

The Super Rugby Pacific statement said where players played or are capable of playing multiple positions, for Team of the Year purposes they were assigned only the position that they most played during the 2025 season.

Carlo Tizzano, Fraser McReight and Langi Gleeson could not initially be separated for the third back row position, having received the same amount of Player of the Year votes (29).

The Player of the Year tie-breaker was to compare the number of 'three votes' received, which saw Gleeson (4) surpassed by Tizzano and McReight (both 5).

Remarkably, both flankers received the same number of 'three votes', 'two votes' and 'one vote' during the season, which means they share the final back row selection.

2025 Super Rugby Pacific team of the year

PROPS

Allan Alaalatoa (ACT Brumbies, 20 votes), Angus Bell (NSW Waratahs, 14 votes)

HOOKER

Tevita Ikanivere (Fijian Drua, 19 votes)

SECOND ROW

Jeremy Williams (Western Force, 21 votes), Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues, 20 votes)

BACK ROW

Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika, 46 votes), Tom Hooper (ACT Brumbies, 31 votes), Carlo Tizzano (Western Force, 29 votes) / Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds, 29 votes)

HALF BACK

Cam Roigard (Hurricanes, 28 votes)

FIRST FIVE

Damian McKenzie (Chiefs, 36 votes)

CENTRES

Timoci Tavatavanawai (Highlanders, 32 votes), AJ Lam (Blues, 14 votes)

WINGERS

Harry Potter (Western Force, 18 votes), Kini Naholo (Hurricanes, 18 votes)

FULLBACK

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (NSW Waratahs, 20 votes)