Overseas buyers eye iconic Otago hotel

The Cardrona Hotel is for sale. Photo: ODT Files

Buyers from the United States and Singapore are on the shortlist to buy the iconic Cardrona Hotel.

The 162-year-old heritage-listed pub nestled between Wānaka and Queenstown has generated headlines and over 130,000 views since being listed online five weeks ago.

Owners Cade and Alexis Thornton said in a statement the interest had exceeded their expectations and they would announce a sale in the next few weeks.

The potential buyers had been narrowed down to eight groups from New Zealand and overseas.

The offshore groups were from Australia, the United States and Singapore.

"Each group are fantastic operators with a background in hospitality or hotels.

"Alexis and I are confident that we'll find a highly skilled and experienced publican who will do great things for the hotel,” Mr Thornton said.

Almost all the interested parties had an emotional connection to the hotel or had stayed there, the statement said.

There is still time for a late bid with expressions of interest closing this Friday. - Allied Media