Olympic star suffers 'very terrible accident' near Queenstown

Eileen Gu told her followers she suffered a bad accident while training near Queenstown. File photo: Getty Images

A high-profile two-time Olympic champion is recovering after a “very terrible accident” while training near Queenstown.

Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu was injured in the incident while training at the Cardrona Alpine Resort last week, the South China Morning Post reported.

Gu told her 6.7 million followers on social media platform Weibo she was taken to Christchurch on Saturday for medical imaging,

“Unfortunately, a very terrible accident occurred yesterday due to human error,” she said.

“Hopefully I’ll be back on the snow soon, but I’m still waiting for final confirmation from the expert team.”

Eyewitnesses said the 21-year-old appeared seriously hurt and needed to be transported on a stretcher.

In the post she called for fans to give her space while she was training.

“I have to concentrate fully during training, especially when I am preparing to start, as it’s very dangerous to be interrupted,” she said.

“I also have to focus on picturing and imagining the moves while on the cable car.”

“In order to save time, I don’t have lunch breaks and try to use the bathroom as little as possible.

"So please don’t record or take photos while I’m training.”

Gu became the youngest Olympic champion in freestyle skiing after winning two gold medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics at the age of 18.

Born and raised in the United States, she switched allegiance and competed for China at the Olympics. - Allied Media