Delays after crash on Southern Motorway

The crash involved a car and ute. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Road users are being told to expect delays as emergency services respond to a crash involving a car and ute on the Southern Motorway near Mosgiel.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews from Mosgiel, St Kilda and Lookout Point stations were called to the crash on State Highway 1, near the Saddle Hill Overpass, about 3.30pm today.

There was no one trapped, but fire crews said they were assisting ambulance staff to treat four people with moderate to minor injuries.

Police said SH1 is closed between the Quarry Road Bridge and Saddle Hill Overpass.

A police spokesman said both southbound lanes were closed and people should expect delays.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said the ute had knocked over part of the wire median strip in the centre of the road and stopped in the inner verge of the northbound lane.

The car lay further up the highway, across one southbound lane and the outer verge of the motorway.

Traffic heading south was backed up about half a kilometre and traffic in the northbound lane was down to one lane.

Dozens of vehicles had parked up at the motorway lookout at the intersection of Coalstage Rd and Morris Rd to look at the scene.