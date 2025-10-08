Shoplifter 'threatens to stab' Dunedin shop staff

A man was arrested for allegedly threatening staff at a Dunedin store with physical violence if they did not get theft charges against him dropped.

The 39-year-old man was found in the Octagon at 1.10pm yesterday after leaving a retail store in the Golden Centre Mall in George St where he threatened to harm the employees, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He had threatened to jump the counter and stab workers if they did not withdraw charges that he received after shoplifting from the store the previous day, Snr Sgt Bond said.

After being arrested for shoplifting on Monday he was trespassed and had a bail condition not to go back to the mall or speak to the staff.

Yesterday, he was arrested for breaching his bail conditions, perverting the course of justice, and trespassing.

He was due to appear in Dunedin District Court.

