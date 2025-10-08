Woman assaulted after horn at lights sparks Dunedin road rage

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin woman enraged after being beeped at followed a younger driver through town and allegedly beat her on the side of the road.

The 24-year-old victim was behind the perpetrator at the traffic lights in Queens Garden at 12.50pm yesterday when the lights flicked to green.

When the older woman did not move, the younger driver tooted her horn to get the 41-year-old’s attention, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The older of the pair then began to drive ‘‘inconsiderately" by slowing right down and not letting the younger woman pass.

At points, she also would pull in behind the victim's vehicle, then speed up and follow very closely behind her while gesturing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The older woman followed the victim to Highgate in Roslyn, where the pair pulled over.

She then began assaulting the younger victim.

She punched her multiple times, threw her to the ground, pulled at her hair and began kicking her.

The 41-year-old was located by police afterwards and was arrested and charged with assault with intent to injure.

She was bailed and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the victim was left shaken from the assault but was not seriously injured.

