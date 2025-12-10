Crews called out to Green Island house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Green Island this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The occupants of a Dunedin house escaped unharmed after a fire took hold in the roof this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the blaze, in Quarry Rd, Green Island, about 5.40am.

Several crews responded and found the property well-involved, but they were able to suppress the fire by about 6.15am.

The Fenz spokesman said all occupants had got out of the house uninjured.

He said there were still crews at the scene about 7;20am, and a fire investigator had been called in.

There was no suggestion it was a suspicious blaze.

- Allied Media