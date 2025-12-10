Troublesome teens taken away from Dunedin mall

File photo

Two teenagers donning ski masks and barking at strangers while wandering around a Dunedin mall had their afternoon activities cut short when they were taken away by police.

The pair, aged 15 and 18, were arrested yesterday at 1.55pm after screaming, yelling and barking at patrons at Golden Centre Mall in George St, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

‘‘Obviously as a result, police were called due to their behaviour.’’

When police arrived they discovered the older of the pair had previously been trespassed from the premises.

He was arrested and charged, and the younger teenager was referred to Youth Aid.

There was some more teenager trouble early today, when a group were caught by a neighbour allegedly breaking into a Toyota Vitz parked in Hazel Ave, Caversham, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The neighbour stopped them, and the three teenagers, all 15, fled before police arrival.

When officers arrived, they found the car with doors wide open and the lights smashed.

Police dogs were called, and they tracked two of the three teenagers to the Kew Reserve in David St.

The teenagers had bags laden with a bong, cannabis grinder, vice grips, spray paint and a balaclava — all of which were seized by police.

The pair were arrested and charged, and would appear in Dunedin Youth Court at a later date.

The third was not found; however, police know who he is and plan to make inquiries to speak with him today, Snr Sgt Bond said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz