One injured in Mosgiel highway crash

One person was injured in a crash that blocked a lane of State Highway 1 near Mosgiel for a time this afternoon.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advised of the two-vehicle crash, on the highway at Kinmont Park, about 12.25pm.

Police said one person was reported to have sustained minor injuries.

NZTA said the crash blocked the left northbound lane, after the SH87 on-ramp for a time, but in an update about 1.10pm they said the road was clear.

- Allied Media