'Crucial information' sought in North Dunedin homicide probe

Emergency services at the scene on Great King St over the weekend. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Police investigating the death of a man in North Dunedin say motorists or pedestrians may have evidence that could help them with their inquiry.

The 36-year-old victim was found dead on Great King St about 2pm on Friday.

Yesterday, a 25-year-old man accused of his murder appeared in the Dunedin District Court where Judge Hermann Retzlaff granted him interim name suppression while mental-health assessments were undertaken.

Detective Inspector Shona Low today said police believed "crucial information" would have been caught on camera at the time, and she urged people with any information to come forward.

"During this time of day Great King Street, known to many as 'the one way north', is busy with cars and pedestrians, and we believe there is critical information that was recorded on dashcams, CCTV, or general photos and videos.

"We are appealing to anyone who was on Great King Street, between Union Street West and St David Street between 5am and 2.30pm on Friday, with a specific focus around 11am."

She said police had created a dedicated web portal where people could upload photos or footage: https://tex.nc3.govt.nz/.

Information could also be provided online through 105 online or via phone, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, using the reference number 251003/5165.

- Allied Media