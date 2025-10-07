Angry Green Island couple 'charged, spat at police'

A Dunedin couple have matching court dates after both were arrested for allegedly charging at, kicking, spitting at and resisting police.

The pair were allegedly kicking off after a 43-year-old man was stopped for not wearing his seatbelt in the car, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police saw the man while he was driving down Main South Rd, Green Island, about 6.40pm yesterday.

He was pulled over for the lack of seatbelt; however, once stopped he exited the vehicle and began "yelling and ranting" at police.

He was warned to calm down but he remained heightened and aggressive.

The man was soon given a warning by police after "getting in the officer's face".

After that, he stopped to ring his partner, a 25-year-old woman, who headed down to the scene.

In the meantime, police backup arrived, and the man then allegedly charged at one of them, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was restrained and subsequently arrested.

Very soon after, his partner arrived, and she exited her vehicle and came running at police "yelling and shouting".

She was quickly warned for obstruction; however, she continued her behaviour, and was then arrested for obstruction.

The woman was restrained by police and while this was happening she resisted and spat at one of the arresting officers.

She also allegedly kicked an officer three times in the leg, and while in the patrol car, she lay back into the seat and kicked another police officer in the head.

The blows were rather minor, Snr Sgt Bond said.

As a result, she was again restrained while being brought to the station.

The man was charged with threatening behaviour and resisting police.

His partner was charged with assaulting police, threatening to kill and resisting police.

Both were bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court on Thursday.