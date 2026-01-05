Driver seen with open drink after crash, police say

A Dunedin driver who "smelled of alcohol" was seen by a member of the public with an open beverage right after crashing into another car, police say.

Police were called to the crash in Anzac Ave about 5.30pm on Friday.

A member of the public had witnessed a 54-year-old man crash into a car being driven by a 38-year-old woman and went to check if the man was alright, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

"He smelled of alcohol [and] had an open beverage in the centre console."

The man allegedly left the scene but was later found at his home address.

He went through the drink driving procedure and was arrested, charged with careless driving and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

The results of a blood sample were still pending so further charges were likely, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were also called to another crash in Great King St, about 7.30pm on Saturday.

A 45-year-old man had recently called into Pizza Hut Dunedin North.

‘‘He grabbed a pizza from the pizza place, headed down the road and then swerved and has hit two parked cars.’’

However, the man carried on.

Police caught up with the man yesterday and arrested him.

He was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury.

