Cold front to put South's dismal summer out of its misery

NIWA's map shows rain is set to hit the South Island by 6pm on Thursday. Photo: Screenshot / NIWA / Earth Sciences New Zealand

It's shaping as a chilly end to summer for the South Island as a cold snap brings low temperatures over the weekend.

A stunning day is forecast on Wednesday for most of the North Island and the top of the South Island with temperatures reaching the mid to late 20s, NIWA says, but the bubble is set to burst after that.

NIWA weather is forecasting that a front will deliver "some of the coldest air of the year so far to the South Island".

MetService has forecast a high of just 15 degrees for Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill on Friday, and temperatures won't get much warmer over the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told Morning Report from Wednesday night a cold front will deliver chillier temperatures for Southland, Otago, Canterbury and up to parts of Marlborough.

The second cold front, due towards the end of the weekend, would continue the trend of cooler weather, especially along the south and east coasts of both islands.

"The South Island gets it from Friday and through the weekend but it does reach the North Island into Monday."

NIWA meteorologist Chester Lampkin said a west south-west change will lead to showers and even thunderstorms across parts of the South Island on Thursday.

By Friday temperatures will be 3C to 5C below what is considered average in the South Island, he said.

Makgabutlane said it was also the middle of the tropical cyclone season at present.

Meteorologists would be keeping a close eye on a possible low pressure system forming near Vanuatu.

"It all depends on how it develops and also where it ends up moving ... at this early stage it looks like it should be staying away from us but I think it is one to keep an eye on."

Modelling would be updated daily with the latest atmospheric conditions and how it was tracking, she said.