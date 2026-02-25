Beach Boys star to play Dunedin show

Founding Beach Boys Member Al Jardine. Photo: Supplied

An original member of iconic United States surf rock band The Beach Boys will perform in Dunedin later this year.

Al Jardine and his 11-piece Pet Sounds Band - which he put together with his late bandmate Brian Wilson - will celebrate 60 years of Beach Boys music at the Dunedin Town Hall on Sunday, July 5.

Wilson and Jardine formed The Beach Boys in 1961.

The show is set to feature classic songs like California Girls, Help Me Rhonda, Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Good Vibrations, God Only Knows and Don’t Worry Baby.

Al Jardine, co-founder of The Beach Boys, on stage at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images

Jardine was a founding member of The Beach Boys. He met band members Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson and Mike Love after moving to California in the mid-1950s.

He was the lead vocalist on their hit song Help Me Rhonda.

Al Jardine and The Pet Sounds Band will play at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch on July 4. The tour then moves to Dunedin (Town Hall) on July 5 and New Plymouth (TSB Stadium) on July 8. Tickets will be available on ticketek.co.nz at 11am on March 2.

-Allied Media