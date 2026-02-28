Obituary: a legacy of love and leadership

Tony Hanning wearing his Papal Knighthood of the Order of St Gregory the Great medal. Photo: supplied TONY HANNING

Educator, author, Lion, leader

A great educator, a gentleman, servant leader and a man of faith is how Tony Hanning is remembered by his family and all those whose lives he touched, and they were many.

He was a man firmly committed to leaving this world a better place and he did so with wisdom, kindness and good humour.

Mr Hanning was proud of his roots. Born in Queenstown on October 16 1938, he was the second child of Joe and May Hanning’s (nee McBride) nine children.

His great grandparents had arrived in Queenstown during the Gold Rush from Ireland and soon established themselves as farmers and business owners. The Hannings farmed in Grove Bush, Southland.

Mr Hanning attended St Joseph’s Queenstown and Marist Boys in Invercargill after the family moved there when he was 12. He attended Dunedin Teachers College from 1957 and met Genny Newman there in 1958.

They married in 1961 at St Joseph’s, Timaru and taught in Invercargill, Merivale, George St Normal, Strath Taieri and St Mary’s Mosgiel.

In hospital recently his nurse asked "Did you teach at George St Normal in 1968?" He had and he regaled her with stories of the class camp, recalled who her parents were, their occupations and their address.

His memory for people and their stories was sharp.

Involvement in education at a national level included Associate membership of NZEI, Social Studies curriculum development, membership of Catholic Schools Parent Teacher Association, chairman of Dunedin Diocese Catholic Education Council and NZ Catholic Education Council.

He was instrumental in negotiating the Private Schools Provisional Integration Agreement 1975 as a member of the Catholic Education working party.

Genny and Tony Hanning in 2009, holding an international Lions award awarded to Mrs Hanning. Photo; Peter McIntosh

Mr Hanning considered the agreement to be the Catholic Education Treaty with the Crown. At his farewell in 2019 Bishop Colin Campbell commented that "not many would have the insight, ability and knowledge of the Integration Act as Tony."

In 1981 he was appointed Manager of Catholic Education Southland and Otago. He was passionately committed to this for 38 years.

His achievements included the rationalisation and rebuilding of every school in his care with Bill Hayden, and establishing Holy Family School, Wānaka. He developed the Catechetical Studies course with the University of Otago and Dunedin Teachers College for teachers working in faith-based schools.

The annual Bishops Shield debating was an absolute highlight for Mr Hanning. He delighted in setting the topics and enjoyed every minute of the competition. In wrapping up he regularly ignored the buzzer such was his enthusiasm.

Julie Anderson, Ministry of Education director South referenced his acute attention to detail and noted that "he represented your schools, communities and the Catholic faith with a real passion and conviction."

Mr Hanning resigned from his job in 2019 but was emphatic he was not retiring.

He was quickly asked to join the Proprietors Board at Whitby Collegiate, a faith-based school, where he became a valued community member regularly flying to meetings and events and becoming well known to staff, students and the community.

He will be remembered for his encouragement and his pure gold belief that education can change lives.

His service to Lions was legendary and began in Middlemarch, later moving to Green Island Club. He served his local club in many leadership roles.

He was District Governor DG 202J 1993-94, Council Chair on the Council of Governors Multiple District 202 NZ and South Pacific 1994-95. He was elected as International Director (NZ, Australia, Indonesia and South Pacific) 1998-2000. He served on the international Finance committee.

Lions values aligned perfectly with his personal family and Christian values, therefore committing to a life of service through Lions International was a simple choice for him and Genny.

His work in Lions was recognised with many international awards the highest being Lloyd Morgan Charitable Trust Life Membership, Melvin Jones Fellowship; and The Ambassador of Goodwill Award.

Flying kites at St Patrick’s School from left, Jesse Keating (9) Montell Moses-Emery (7), Symone Washington (6), and Tony Hanning, then the Catholic Education office Dunedin diocese director. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Camp Quality, for children living with life threatening illness, was another voluntary commitment for 28 years. Mr Hanning served as camp manager, regional manager and as a companions trainer.

In 2018 he and Genny were awarded Life Membership for decades of service, leadership and unwavering dedication to Camp Quality. Lynne Sinclair CQ Manager said: "He never sought praise. He just gave, gave, gave."

Mr Hanning was a meticulous researcher, historian and author known for his attention to detail. Tony Hanning was the editor of The Tablet from 1996 -2021, published several booklets of Irish and Kai Tahu ancestors, produced histories of parishes, schools and Lions clubs and was a member of Hocken Library, Early Settlers Museum and Queenstown Historical Society.

His children’s book, The Mary Cotter Tree was launched in Arrowtown in 2018 and last year was presented at the Spring Festival as a play produced by Rozy Winstone.

In thanking those involved Mr Hanning reinforced the importance of keeping history alive: "Tell me a story and it will stay in my heart forever."

Edwin Elliot worked on the Mary Cotter tree information board with Tony and referred to him as an exceptional gentleman who leaves a legacy of kindness projects.

In 2007 Mr Hanning was awarded the Papal Knighthood of the Order of St Gregory the Great (KSG) – one of 300 worldwide; and then in 2024 he was recognised in the Queens Service awards with an MNZM for services to education, community and church.

In later life, Tony and Genny travelled extensively, making friends across the globe, whether through his work for Lions' International, or for the opportunity to visit his family.

He retained contact with many from abroad, embracing diversity and fostering inclusiveness. He made dear and lasting connections with cousins in Ballycastle, Northern Ireland, and felt a strong connection with the land of his ancestors.

Rather than the usual postcards and tea towels, he would bring back photos, stories, and often rather weighty rocks from the land of his forebears, which he would gladly show to family, with always a story to give life to these mementoes.

Tony Hanning died on December 20, aged 87. He was farewelled by over 400 people on Christmas Eve at Holy Name Church. As a committed Catholic he would have been honoured to know that 10 priests and two bishops officiated. His final resting place is Lower Shotover Cemetery, Queenstown surrounded by his mountains.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Genny, children Anne-Marie, John, Justin, Christopher, Gerard and Matthew, their partners, 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. — The Hanning family/Mark John