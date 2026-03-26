South Dunedin street attack caught on CCTV

The incident happened in front of the South Dunedin Library. Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin pedestrian was forced to run for it when a woman he knew chased him down the street wielding a weapon.

The 26-year-old man told police he was walking along King Edward St, South Dunedin, yesterday at 9.35pm, when the woman pulled up in a car, spotted him and got out, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

According to the man, she then chased him down the road while wielding a box cutter and struck him once with the weapon before racing back to her car and driving away.

However, witnesses in the area said she had been trying to hit the man with a tyre iron and missed, Sgt Lee said.

The incident happened in front of the South Dunedin Library’s new CCTV cameras which would be reviewed.

Inquiries were continuing to identify and locate the woman, Sgt Lee said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz