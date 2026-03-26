Man with knife arrested in garage of student flat

The man was found in a garage in Queen St. Photo: Google Maps

A knife-carrying man allegedly tried to break into a north Dunedin flat in the middle of the night to wake up a woman he had briefly met.

Residents of the Queen St property were startled at about 2.20am yesterday to see a 23-year-old man trying to open once of their windows, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

He failed in trying to open the window, and fell asleep below the window.

When he woke a short time later, he left a knife he was carrying lying below the window and broke into the flat’s garage.

When police arrived they found him still in the garage.

He told officers he was at the property to see a female friend and was trying to wake her up.

She told officers he had very briefly met the man a week before, and ‘‘under no circumstances’’ was he invited to her home.

Police arrested the man and he was charged with being unlawfully in a building and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz