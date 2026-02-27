Driver bypasses alcohol interlock for tipsy highway jaunt

Photo: ODT files

An allegedly drunk woman was seen driving erratically while towing a caravan after managing to bypass her vehicle's alcohol interlock, police say.

The 38-year-old woman was heading south of Dunedin at 5.20pm yesterday along the Southern Motorway when police noticed she was swerving within her lane, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

She was stopped, and police noticed she was on a zero-alcohol licence and had an alcohol interlock installed in her vehicle.

The woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 326mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg, however due to previous drink-driving convictions the woman was required to record a level of 0mcg.

‘‘It was good to get her off the road,’’ Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Police gave her a ride back to her home in Toko Mouth and she was charged with breaching the conditions of her licence.

Earlier in the afternoon police received a complaint from a member of the public after seeing a rental vehicle driving at inconsistent speeds, driving too close to the centre line and weaving in its lane.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said police located the vehicle and the officers ‘‘did some good work’’ with education and prevention.

The driver was an elderly man with limited English visiting New Zealand from overseas.

Luckily, his son was in the car with him and was able to translate, he said.

Officers were able to give advice in relation to driving New Zealand, and the son took over the driving duties.

‘‘Obviously, that's a bit of an ongoing issue in relation to . . . overseas tourists not being familiar with our roads.

‘‘It was good that the complaint was made, and we encourage people to continue to do that.’’

At about 5pm yesterday, prevention officers working at the Centre City New World supermarket took note of a ‘‘suspicious looking’’ vehicle pulling into their carpark.

Police were called and they located two people of interest.

The driver was a 57-year-old forbidden driver breaching his bail, and in the passenger seat was a ‘‘high-risk recidivist’’ shoplifter.

The driver was arrested for breaching his bail conditions and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen praised the loss prevention officers at the supermarket.

‘‘That was some good work.’’

