Huge effort to contain grass fire near Clyde

The fire is in the Springvale area, near Clyde. Photo: Supplied / Facebook

A large grass fire that forced the evacuation of homes in Central Otago has been contained.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze about 3.30pm today in the Springvale area near Clyde.

In a statement tonight, Incident Controller Nic McQuillan said 21 fire trucks and support vehicles responded and crews worked hard to save homes from the fast-moving blaze.

Helicopters are helping to control the blaze tonight. Photo: Evie Sinclair /ODT

Firefighters were supported by four helicopters and managed to "contain and largely suppress" the blaze by tonight.

Nic McQuillan said residents of most of the properties evacuated had been allowed to return home.

However, a small number of properties to the west of McArthur Rd were not yet able to.

RNZ earlier reported that residents of at least eight properties had been affected.



The fire seen from the top end of McArthur Rd. Photo: Melissa Jayne/supplied

One shed had been destroyed and flames scorched the exterior of one house. About 20ha had been burned on both sides of Springvale Rd, which remained closed tonight.

"As of 8pm, the helicopters had been stood down and some of the fire crews were being released, Nic McQuillan said.

"Multiple crews will be working until dark with one crew staying on the fireground overnight, patrolling in case of flare-ups.

"Additional crews will return tomorrow to extinguish some deep-seated areas of fire."

A specialist tree assessor was identifying and felling several dangerous trees that had been damaged. That work would ensure the safety of firefighters and residents.

Fire and Emergency NZ has asked the public to stay away from the area. Photo: Evie Sinclair/ODT

Earlier, a lot of smoke was drifting towards Alexandra and people in the vicinity were told to stay inside with windows closed.

Otago Fire and Emergency warned the public to take extra care while undertaking any hot works in the area, for example welding, grinding and lawn mowing, as a large number of resources were responding to the Springvale blaze.

"Please stay away from the area of the fire so firefighters can do their job to contain the fire."

- Allied Media

