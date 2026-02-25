Huge effort to contain grass fire near Clyde

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze about 3.30pm today in the Springvale area near Clyde.
In a statement tonight, Incident Controller Nic McQuillan said 21 fire trucks and support vehicles responded and crews worked hard to save homes from the fast-moving blaze.
Nic McQuillan said residents of most of the properties evacuated had been allowed to return home.
However, a small number of properties to the west of McArthur Rd were not yet able to.
RNZ earlier reported that residents of at least eight properties had been affected.
"As of 8pm, the helicopters had been stood down and some of the fire crews were being released, Nic McQuillan said.
"Multiple crews will be working until dark with one crew staying on the fireground overnight, patrolling in case of flare-ups.
"Additional crews will return tomorrow to extinguish some deep-seated areas of fire."
A specialist tree assessor was identifying and felling several dangerous trees that had been damaged. That work would ensure the safety of firefighters and residents.
Otago Fire and Emergency warned the public to take extra care while undertaking any hot works in the area, for example welding, grinding and lawn mowing, as a large number of resources were responding to the Springvale blaze.
"Please stay away from the area of the fire so firefighters can do their job to contain the fire."
- Allied Media