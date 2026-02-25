SH1 reopens after East Taieri crash

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Emergency services were called to a crash that blocked part of State Highway 1 in East Taieri for a time this evening.

The crash involving two vehicles happened in Main South Rd (SH1).

It was not known if anyone was injured.

A spokesman for the NZ Transport Agency said the northbound lane of SH1 had been blocked between Riccarton Rd East and Gladfield Rd, with a detour in place.

NZTA advised that the road had reopened by 6.30pm.

- Allied Media